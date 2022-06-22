

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British property developer and house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax grew 6.4 percent to 551.5 million pounds from last year's 518.1 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 417.8 pence, up 23.1 percent from 339.4 pence a year ago.



Revenue grew 6.6 percent to 2.35 billion pounds from 2.20 billion pounds last year.



The company sold 3,760 homes at an average selling price of 603 thousand pounds in the year, compared to last year's sales of 2,825 homes at an average selling price of 770 thousand pounds.



Looking ahead, Berkeley anticipates pre-tax earnings of around 600 million pounds for fiscal 2023, and 625 million pounds for the two years thereafter. Following this, the focus will shift to returning cash over and above the current annual scheduled payment to shareholders.







