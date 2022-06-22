

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports-fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 654.7 million pounds for the full year, more than 100% growth from 324 million pounds in the previous year, on higher consumer demand.



Headline profit before tax and exceptional items was 947.2 million pounds compared with 421.3 million pounds a year earlier. This includes 125.6 million pounds of profit from the combination of acquisitions in the year and the annualisation period of businesses bought in the 52 weeks to 30 January 2021.



Profit for the period jumped to 369.7 million pounds or 7.17p per share from 224.3 million pounds or 4.61p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per ordinary share were 12.84p per share compared with 6.44p per share last year.



Revenue for the full year increased to 8.563 billion pounds from 6.167 billion pounds last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 0.35p per ordinary share, to be paid on August 5 to shareholders on the register at July 8.



Looking forward, Interim Chair Helen Ashton commented, '...the Board believes that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year end 28 January 2023 will be in line with the record performance for the year ended 29 January 2022.'







