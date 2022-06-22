

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices registered a double-digit growth in April, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.



House price inflation rose to 12.4 percent in April from 9.7 percent in March. This was the strongest increase since June 2021.



The average house prices increase by GBP 31,000 from the last year to GBP 281,000.



The lowest annual house price growth was in London, where average prices increased by 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, house prices gained by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from March, when prices were up 0.7 percent, data showed.







