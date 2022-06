WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



At constant prices, retail sales rose 8.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 13.9 percent gain in the same month last year.



The overall annual growth in April was largely driven by an 18.0 percent growth in sales of others.



Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear gained 17.7 percent. Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment, and food, beverages and tobacco products rose 15.4 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.7 percent in May.



At current prices, retails sales surged 23.6 percent annually in May, beating economists' forecast for an increase of 23.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent in May.







