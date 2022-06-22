

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Engineering, procurement and construction services provider Fluor Corporation (FLR) on Wednesday announced that its Mining & Metals business has been awarded a contract to perform engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) for Iluka Resources Limited's Eneabba project, a fully integrated rare earths refinery in Eneabba, Western Australia.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



Fluor would be booking the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in the second quarter of 2022. Fluor's Perth, Australia office would lead the project. Construction of the refinery is scheduled to begin later this year with first production expected in 2025.



Shares of Fluor Corporation closed Tuesday's trading at $24.83, up $0.61 or 2.52 percent from the previous close.







