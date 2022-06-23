

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) said the company has been awarded the firm order for the delivery of 60 units of its SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine at the Moray West offshore wind power project. The Moray West project will be located over 22 km from the Moray Council coast in the northeast of Scotland. A service agreement is included in the order for the 882 MW-project.



'We're proud to supply all 180 108 meter-long blades for the Moray West order from the expanded plant. As announced in August 2021, it will soon to be doubled in size compared to when it first opened,' said Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.



The project targets installation of the first machines in 2024, with first power being expected to be produced in 2024.







