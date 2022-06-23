

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.79 billion, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $16.16 billion from $13.26 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.79 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.16 Bln vs. $13.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.0 - $15.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $10.61 - $10.70



