

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global healthcare business GSK plc (GSK) on Thursday announced an R&D investment of 1 billion pounds, spanning ten years to fight infectious diseases in lower-income countries. The new investment supports further innovation in malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV, with a new emphasis on Neglected Tropical Diseases and anti-microbial resistance.



To deliver against these targets, GSK has formed a dedicated, non-commercial Global Health Unit to support its efforts in this regard. The unit aims to deliver next-generation vaccines and medicines for malaria and tuberculosis, offering shorter, simpler, safer treatment options for patients, including R&D on long-acting injectables to protect against P. falciparum malaria.



The company also reaffirmed its commitment to supply albendazole, the largest medicine donation ever made, until lymphatic filariasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis morbidity are eliminated as public health problems everywhere.



GSK also plans doubling production of its AS01 adjuvant for use in the RTS,S malaria vaccine to help meet projected demand for the vaccine in the medium term. The company also said that GSK Global Health R&D Hubs are progressing more than 30 potential new vaccines and medicines, targeting 13 high-burden infectious diseases.



Shares of GSK are trading in pre-market at $42.41, up $0.44 or 1.05 percent from the previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de