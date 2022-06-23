

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said the detailed results from the positive FoCus phase III trial in Wilson disease showed that ALXN1840 met primary endpoint showing three-times greater copper mobilization from tissues compared to the standard of care arm, including in patients who had been treated previously for an average of 10 years. In the trial, people taking ALXN1840 experienced rapid copper mobilization, with a response at four weeks and sustained through 48 weeks.



Also, ALXN1840 was well tolerated and the long-term safety and efficacy of ALXN1840 is being assessed in an up to 60-month extension period.







