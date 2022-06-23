

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), said on Thursday that they have inked a deal to form a joint venture by combining McKesson's US Oncology Research or USOR and HCA Healthcare's Sarah Cannon Research Institute or SCRI.



The transaction, expected to be closed in 2022, will allow McKesson to own 51 percent of the joint venture with operating control over the JV.



Brian Tyler, CEO of McKesson, said: 'This new joint venture is an important step forward in increasing access to clinical trials, particularly within the community setting, where the majority of all cancer patients are initially treated.'



Separately, McKesson will acquire Genospace, SCRI's personalized medicine platform with focus on precision medicine and clinical trial matching. With this, Genospace will power the oncology data and analytics capabilities of the JV.







