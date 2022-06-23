

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunVilla Corporation has recalled about 400,000 solar LED market umbrellas due to fire and burn hazards. The recalled umbrella's were sold exclusively at Costco.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement, the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.



The company said it has received six reports of the batteries overheating, including three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.



The products were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online from December 2020 through May 2022 for between $130 and $160.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.



Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund.







