

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said that its license partner, Pfizer Inc. (PFE), has received a Drug Approval License from the National Medical Products Administration in China, for the intravenous formulation of Cresemba or isavuconazole for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.



It is the second approved formulation for Cresemba in China, in addition to the oral formulation for invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.



Invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis are life-threatening mold infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as patients with blood cancer. Both infections are associated with high morbidity and mortality.



Cresemba is approved in 68 countries to date and is currently marketed in 57 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe.



In the twelve months between January and December 2021, total global in-market sales of Cresemba amounted to $324 million, a 28 percent growth year-on-year.







