

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Livermore, California-based Loctek Inc. is recalling about 17,500 units of Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks citing impact injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks with model GL44B. The recalled height adjustable steel racks attach to the ceiling, are black, measure 4 feet by 4 feet and have U-shaped buckle hardware.



The racks were manufactured in Vietnam and sold online at amazon.com, fleximounts.com, wayfair.com, ebay.com, walmart.com, home depot.com and at Home Depot stores nationwide from October 2020 through April 2022 for about $230.



According to the agency, one of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables can fail, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or bystander if the rack falls.



The recall was initiated after the firm received 18 reports of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables failing and the storage racks falling from the garage ceiling. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are asked to immediately unload all items from the racks and contact the firm for a free repair kit.







