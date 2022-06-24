

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group Plc. (RPS.L), multi-sector global professional services firm, said that performance for the five months ended 27th May 2022 has been encouraging and ahead of the Board's expectations, with 12% growth in fee revenue (at constant currency) on the prior year comparable period. Fee Revenue for the period was 215.4 million pounds.



In a pre-close trading update ahead of its first half of 2022 results on 9th August 2022, the company said that all segments, except North America, delivered year-on-year Fee Revenue growth and margin improvement in the five months ended 27th May 2022.



Although market drivers remain positive in North America, private equity activity has been slow in the first five months and delays continue in the initiation of government infrastructure projects, although it is starting to see improvements in the speed of project initiation, the company said.



The Group's contracted order book at 27 May 2022 was up 8% on December 2021 and 12% on May 2021.



The company expects this momentum to continue in the second half, following the strong performance in the period and the growing contracted order book.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de