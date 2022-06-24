

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, Germany ifo business confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is expected to fall slightly to 92.9 in June from 93.0 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro retreated against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 141.58 against the yen, 1.0525 against the greenback, 0.8678 against the pound and 1.0114 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.







