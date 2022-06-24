

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MTD Products Inc. is recalling 1,774 units of walk-behind self-propelled lawn mowers for potential risk of fire hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the lawn mower can leak fuel when it is stored in the upright (vertical) storage position to pose a fire hazard. However, it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled product.



The recall involves black color Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers, with the name Troy-Bilt on the engine shroud and on the bagger. The model number TB220BXP SpaceSavr (12AVU2V3B66) can be found on the white model plate located on the rear door.



The recalled lawn mowers were manufactured in the U.S. by Cleveland, Ohio-based MTD Products Inc.



The lawn mowers were sold at Menards and various other home and hardware stores across the United States and online at Menards.com from January 2022 through March 2022 for about $410.



The company has advised consumers to stop using the lawn mower, store the mower horizontally only and contact the store where purchased or Troy-Bilt to receive a full refund.



In April, MTD products had also recalled about 6,200 units of Craftsman 30' Mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 Riding Lawn Mowers due to potential crash hazard. The riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at a speed of about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed, posing a low speed crash hazard.







