

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blount Fine Foods is recalling a limited amount of Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder citing undeclared wheat allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves a single lot of 16 oz. product with UPC Code 077958690812, lot number 042122-2K and 'Use By' date of 6/30/22 that comes around 2,569 cases in total. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz.



The recalled product was distributed across 12 states including CA, IA, IL, MA, ME, MI, NH, NY, OH, TX, VA, WA.



Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups were only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores, and not sold at any Panera bakery-cafe.



No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by the recall.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected product.



However, the company has not received any consumer complaints or illnesses in connection with the recall, as the product was discovered at a grocery store during the restocking process.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled product to the place of purchase for product reimbursement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de