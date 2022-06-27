

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR), a geotechnical specialist contractor, on Monday said it expects full-year performance to be in line with expectations. It also announced a major new contract, as well as an update on strategic progress and interim dividend increase, ahead of the announcement of its interim results for the half year ended 26 June, scheduled for 2 August 2022.



Year 2022 is expected to be a year of growth, with full year performance to have the customary second half weighting, and to reflect the usual increase in trading momentum as the year progresses, the company said.



The Board is announcing a 5 percent increase in the interim dividend to 13.2 p compared with 12.6p last year.



Keller also announced that it has signed an umbrella Framework Agreement to undertake work on the NEOM Giga project in the Tabuk Province of North West Saudi Arabia.



The company is mobilizing for an anticipated first works order on a portion of Module 40 which has an expected value to Keller of around 50 million pounds, with the work anticipated to be completed within the next twelve months.



Shares of Keller Group closed Friday's trading at 700 pence, up 5 pence or 0.72 percent from the previous close.







