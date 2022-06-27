

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in May, following a revised 1.3 percent drop in April.



Sales of other household equipment decreased 1.9 percent monthly in May, and those of food and beverages dropped 1.4 percent.



There was a 1.1 percent decline in retail sales in specialized stores in May, and those for other goods fell by the same amount. Meanwhile, sales of culture and recreation goods grew 1.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales declined notably by a calendar-adjusted 8.8 percent in May, much faster than the 2.4 percent fall in the previous month.







