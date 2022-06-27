

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) announced Monday plans to invest approximately $150 million in Illinois in 2022. This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.



These investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Illinois and everywhere on CN's transcontinental network.







