

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Australian organic infant formula and baby food producer, Bellamy's Organic, has agreed to send around 696,000 cans of general formula milk to the United States to meet the supply shortage.



Under the FDA's enforcement discretion to source more infant formula to the U.S., the available Bellamy's Organic products include about 1.4 million pounds or about 21 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles of Organic Infant Formula Step 1 for 0-6 months, and Organic Follow-On Formula Step 2 for 6-12 months.



The agency noted that the infant formula will be available at major and specialty retailers in early July and over the next several months.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating options for getting the product to the U.S. as quickly as possible.



Last week, the agency announced the availability of more than 4.8 million cans of general infant formula from UK-based Global Kosher, which are equal to more than 8.5 million pounds or more than 128 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles. Earlier, French food company Danone SA agreed to send about 750,000 cans of general infant formula, equivalent to about 1.3 million pounds or nearly 19 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles.



Further, the Biden Administration recently announced that its Operation Fly Formula mission will transport around 320,000 pounds of Bubs infant formula from Australia, and 1 million pounds of Gerber infant formula from Mexico.



In its latest update, the FDA noted that its increased flexibilities have resulted in a total estimated quantity of 17.7 million cans, or about 378 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles of infant formula products from six countries to date.







