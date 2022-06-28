

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the CE launch of the next-generation VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner.



The VENTANA DP 600 is the company's new, high-capacity slide scanner that creates high-resolution, digital images of stained tissue samples that help to diagnose cancer and determine a patient's treatment. It provides ease-of-use and workflow flexibility for the pathology lab.



Digital Pathology refers to the digitalization of the traditional pathology workflow starting from slide scanning to visualization to analysis.







