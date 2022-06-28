

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement with Repsol, a multi-energy company based in Madrid, Spain. The company said the vPPA will generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 25,000 average EU households per year at its peak.



Kraft Heinz noted that the agreement is its first investment in wind energy and is designed to help the company achieve its target of procuring the majority of electricity from renewable sources by 2025.



'Our agreement with Repsol is a significant step in our efforts to reduce the impact of climate change,' said Rafael Oliveira, Executive Vice President and President, International Markets at Kraft Heinz.







