Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A2JPE7 ISIN: US49372L1008 Ticker-Symbol: 2KZ 
Tradegate
28.06.22
17:51 Uhr
8,800 Euro
+3,350
+61,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,25019:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD2,354+15,79 %
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC8,800+61,47 %
SUTRO BIOPHARMA INC4,8600,00 %
TABOOLA.COM LTD--
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR26,700+14,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.