

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group (TGI) announced Tuesday that its Product Support business was awarded a two-year wheel and brake maintenance and repair contract from Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines for their A350 XWB fleet. This work will be accomplished at TRIUMPH's location in Chonburi, Thailand.



This is the third award for TRIUMPH with STARLUX Airlines for wheel and brake maintenance, with previous awards on the A321neo and A330neo fleets.



STARLUX, established in 2018, operates A321neo, A330neo and A350 XWB aircraft fleets. It will begin accepting delivery of A350 XWB aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2022 to expand its network to North America in 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRIUMPH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de