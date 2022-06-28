

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced Kevin Wampler will transition out of his role as Chief Financial Officer upon the appointment of a successor. He will remain with the company as an advisor until April 2023.



Dollar Tree also announced that Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary William Old, Chief Operating Officer Thomas O'Boyle, Chief Strategy Officer David Jacobs and Chief Information Officer Andy Paisley are no longer with the company.



Also, Dollar Tree reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 outlook provided on May 26, 2022.







