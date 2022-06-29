

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to rose 3.3 percent on year, up from 2.9 percent in April.



Japan also will see June results for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 34.1.



Australia will provide May retail sales data, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month - slowing from 0.9 percent in April.



Singapore will release May figures for import prices, export prices and producer prices. In April, import prices jumped 24.7 percent on year, export prices spiked 26.3 percent on year and producer prices soared an annual 29.5 percent.



Thailand will see May numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on year - up from 0.56 percent in April.







