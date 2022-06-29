

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has launched the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system, its newest advanced tissue staining platform.



The BenchMark ULTRA PLUS system will be available to European Union countries in July 2022 and to the United States and in the Asia-Pacific market in September 2022, followed by a worldwide roll out in 2023.



By applying chemical solutions to tissue on glass slides with the BenchMark ULTRA PLUS, a healthcare professional can identify these markers to determine the presence or absence of key drivers that feed the unhealthy cells and, in many cases, the type of therapy that could be used to combat them.







