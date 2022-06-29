

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc. (BYG.L) said that it has exchanged contracts to acquire a prime site on Farnham Road in Slough from SEGRO plc. The site falls within the Slough Trading Estate Simplified Planning Zone Scheme.



As part of the deal, Big Yellow has also agreed to the surrender of the lease on its existing Slough store on Whitby Road, which is leased from SEGRO. The lease surrender will take effect six months after the completion of the construction of our new store, which is anticipated to open in Summer 2024. The total development cost of the new store is about19 million pounds.







