

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence weakened to the lowest in 14 months in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer sentiment index fell to 8.1 in June from 9.9 in May. This was above the average score of 1.0 seen over the past twenty years.



The latest sentiment reading was the lowest since April last year, when the reading was 6.5.



Producers were less positive about expected activity and the order book levels, the agency said. Their assessment of the stocks of finished goods was more negative.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months than those who predicted a decline, the agency added.



Producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in June.







