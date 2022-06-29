

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul has decided to step down with effect from December to take up the role of Chief Executive of Whitbread Plc.



The company also said that it has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to succeed Paul, who is now serving six-month notice period.



In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the fast food firm said it still expects its underlying EBITDA and EPS to be in line with current market expectations.







