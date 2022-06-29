

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted lower against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Wednesday, as renewed concerns about inflation and the risk of recession dragged down regional stocks.



Rising oil prices also weighed on sentiment. Oil prices were modestly higher in European trade after having risen for three straight sessions amid signs of tight supply.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 150.48 points, or 0.28 percent, to 53,026.97 as a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence reading fuelled worries over a recession and dented investors' appetite for riskier assets globally.



The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 51.10 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,799.10.



The Indian rupee touched a record low of 79.05 against the greenback from Tuesday's close of 78.97.







