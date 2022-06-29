

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $76 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $2.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $1.01 billion from $0.82 billion last year.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $76 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.52 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.82 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHNITZER STEEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de