

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that its Mobile Protected Firepower offering has been chosen by the U.S. Army through a competitive process to provide enhanced firepower for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams or IBCTs. The Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) award is valued at $1.14 billion.



The award also includes test support, logistics support and systems technical support.



The Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle employs a four-person crew and features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-caliber cannon, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine, transmission and suspension system. It has been designed from the start for capability upgrades, based on future operational needs.







