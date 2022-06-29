

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Holdings Corporation. (XRX) Wednesday announced that its Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin, unexpectedly passed away due to complications from an ongoing illness.



'The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John's wife, his five daughters and his family,' the company said in a statement.



James Nelson, Chairman of Xerox's Board of Directors said, 'Since joining the company in May 2018, John drove Xerox forward. As a champion for innovation, he embraced and enhanced Xerox's legacy as a print and services provider and embarked on a transformative journey that broadened the company's expertise and offerings to digital and IT services, financial services and disruptive technologies. John's drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed.'



Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox's President and Chief Operations Officer, appointed Interim CEO.



'We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are keeping his family at the forefront of our thoughts in this difficult time,' said Bandrowczak. 'John's vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it - not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers and partners - but also to pursue John's legacy.'







