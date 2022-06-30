

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), an ultra-low-cost carrier, has postponed its special meeting of stockholders in-connection with the proposed merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., until July 8, 2022. Previously, the special meeting was scheduled on 30th June.



The special meeting was postponed to allow the board to continue discussions with stakeholders of Spirit, Frontier, and JetBlue Airways Corporation, Spirit said in a statement On Wednesday.



It is the second time Spirit has delayed a vote on its planned merger with Frontier. Spirit originally scheduled the special meeting on June 10 but had delayed that for the same reasons.



Responding to Spirit's adjournment of special meeting, JetBlue said Wednesday that it complimented the Spirit Board for listening to their shareholders, who clearly were not supportive of the Frontier transaction, and adjourning the Special Meeting. It looks forward to commencing a constructive and substantive dialogue with them.



JetBlue urged the Spirit Board to listen to its shareholders and accept its superior proposal without further delay.







