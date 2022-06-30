

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said it expects Group revenue in the first half to increase year-on-year by approximately 16% at actual exchange rates and by 12-13% at constant exchange rates. Group adjusted operating margin for the first half is expected to be slightly higher than historical annual levels, the Group said.



The Group upgraded its guidance for the year. At constant exchange rates, the Group now expects very good revenue growth in 2022, driven by good organic revenue growth and the positive contribution of acquisitions announced in the last 12 months. The Group continues to expect operating margin in 2022 to be slightly higher than historical levels.







