

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc (WPP.L), a creative communications firm, said on Thursday that it will buy Bower House Digital, an Australian marketing technology services agency, for an undisclosed sum.



Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia and New Zealand, said: 'Companies are seeking one integrated communications solution that combines creativity, technology and data. Bower House Digital's knowledge in marketing technology will further strengthen our digital expertise in Australia and New Zealand...'



Bower House Digital will join WPP's arm Ogilvy.



The agency designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients including Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer. It specialises in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions.







