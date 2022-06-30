

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SNN, SN.L) said that the first robotic-assisted surgery using its LEGION CONCELOC Cementless Total Knee System was performed by Cyna Khalily, an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in adult reconstructive surgery of the hip and knee in Louisville, KY.



According to the company, LEGION CONCELOC Cementless Total Knee System addresses the critical elements of the cementless total knee through its unique design. The asymmetrical keel is designed to provide immediate rotational stability, while the patented 3D printed structure of CONCELOC Advanced Porous Titanium encourages biological ingrowth.



The CORI Surgical System is a second-generation platform that is small, portable, and capable of performing robotic-assisted knee and computer-guided hip surgery on a single platform.







