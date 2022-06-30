

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in June to a new record high, while producer price increase eased slightly in May, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



EU harmonized inflation rose to 6.5 percent in June from 5.8 percent in May. Economists had forecast inflation to accelerate to 6.3 percent.



The latest inflation was the highest since records began in 1997.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 5.8 percent in June from 5.2 percent a month ago. That was just above the expected increase of 5.7 percent.



The latest upward trend in inflation was primarily driven by higher energy and food prices.



Energy prices were 33.1 percent more expensive in June compared to last year and food prices rose 5.7 percent.



Costs for services grew 3.2 percent and those for manufactured products registered an increase of 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a stable pace of 0.8 percent in June, in line with expectations. Similarly, the monthly consumer price inflation was unchanged at 0.7 percent, as expected.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that industrial producer price inflation in the home market eased slightly to 27.3 percent in May from 27.9 percent in April.



Producer prices in the foreign market grew 19.3 percent annually in May and total producer prices climbed 25.0 percent



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent in May, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending rose 0.7 percent in May, fully reversing a revised 0.7 percent fall in April.



The first rise in spending in six months was largely driven by a 2.7 percent strong rebound in consumption of manufactured products.







