Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Fintell, the Richmond-based MarTech Startup, is planning to reach 100 million US citizens by the end of this decade. The concept of Financial Intelligence inspires Fintell's mission - an algorithm that helps people get productive with their money and retire earlier. It helps advisors accelerate their prospecting efforts with technology that captures the attention of prospects but also gives advisors the data they need. Through an intuitive dashboard, lead-capture technology, and a mobile app Fintell aims to meet advisors' growing demand for prospecting technology and personalized digital experiences.

The founder & CEO of Fintell, Jonathan Michael, says, "The challenge before us was to find a way to build technology in such a way that it weaves the power of a professional relationship of an advisor along with a great digital experience for the prospect. More landing pages and email newsletters were no longer yielding the intended results. People want clear, immersive, dynamic and personalised experiences that they can connect with."

With such realization, Fintell's product and service ranges were developed. With the Fintell prospects app, financial advisors can give their prospects an AI-driven personal finance app that gamifies financial education. Moreover, it helps prospects track their financial health and, most importantly, provides a direct chat interface with the advisor branded on the app. One can consider it a digital farm that nurtures the relationship between the advisor and the prospect but at scale.

"Email marketing and newsletters are getting boring and ineffective," says Jonathan. "Marketing is shifting towards real and personalised community building, where every prospect receives personalised content."

Fintell has just completed its first beta test here in the US with a handful of advisors and has already helped generate 2000+ new prospects and over +$5 Million in new AUM.

Fintell is a Richmond-based MarTech Startup. It provides a prospecting platform for a hyper-personalized and hybrid future of AI and financial advisors. The Founder & CEO of Fintell is Jonathan Michael. Fintell's vision is to empower the current generation of advisors to reach $100 million Americans over the next 5-10 years. Additionally, Fintell strives to create opportunities to help middle-class Americans become financially healthy, especially in today's day and age.

