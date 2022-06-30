

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ShelterLogic Group has recalled about 786,000 RIO-Branded swinging hammock chairs due to injury hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement, improper insertion of the pins provided for assembly can cause the chair's legs to collapse, posing an injury hazard to the user.



ShelterLogic Group said it has received 24 reports of incidents that resulted in injuries such as bruises, aches and pains, head lacerations, back strain, concussions and abrasions from consumers who fell while using the chair.



The recall involves RIO-branded swinging hammock chairs. The folding chairs have a black or gray metal frame, a fabric seat and a backrest with a pillow. Some chairs have a drink holder. They were sold in gray, navy, blue, red and camouflage. RIO is printed below the pillow.



The recalled products were sold at Blain's Farm & Fleet, Camping World, Costco, Lowe's and Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CampingWorld.com, Costco.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com and other websites from January 2020 through June 2022 for between $40 and $60.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs until they have reviewed the new instructions and the pins are properly inserted into the chair's legs per the instructions.







