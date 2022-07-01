Aspo Oyj: Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin divests its manufacturing business Vulganus

Aspo Plc

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin divests its manufacturing business Vulganus

Aspo's subsidiary Leipurin has today concluded the sale of its manufacturing business Vulganus to a leading Austrian bakery machine manufacturer KÖNIG Maschinen GmbH. Vulganus manufactures and maintains refrigeration and freezing solutions for the food industry through its spiral products. The transaction price is not disclosed.

"We are truly happy to have found a new home for Vulganus in KÖNIG, as they are a company renowned for quality and innovation. Furthermore, this divestment supports Aspo's strategy implementation and focus on our core businesses," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group.

In December 2021, Aspo announced that Vulganus had been defined as a business outside Aspo's core operations and began to explore strategic options for the business. In 2021, Vulganus's net sales amounted to EUR 7 million. The transaction will not have a significant impact on Aspo's earnings.

