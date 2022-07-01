

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) announced Friday the promotion of Jillian Thomsen to Senior Vice President (SVP) & Chief Financial Officer. Thomsen has served as SVP, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer of Nektar since 2008, and is a key member of the Executive Committee.



Gil Labrucherie, the company's current Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the company to pursue another opportunity at a private biotechnology company.



In April 2008, Thomsen was appointed Chief Accounting Officer at Nektar and joined the Executive Committee. She has over 30 years of finance and accounting experience.



In her current role, Thomsen oversees accounting, financial reporting, FP&A, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, treasury, tax, clinical outsourcing, and procurement functions at the company. From 2006 to 2008, she served as Vice President, Finance and Controller of Nektar.



Prior to joining Nektar in 2006, Thomsen was Deputy Controller of Calpine Corp. from September 2002 to February 2006.







