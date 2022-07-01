

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Next week, the U.S. Government will import Nestlé infant formula from Australia to address the nationwide shortage of infant formula caused by Abbott Nutrition recall.



A flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Operation Fly Formula, will land in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 4, carrying more than 56,000 pounds of Nestlé NAN SensiPro formula, the equivalent of approximately 849,000 8-ounce bottles.



The product will be available through Gerber.com.



Nestlé will export both standard and specialty infant formulas including Nestlé NAN SupremePro 1, Nestlé NAN SupremePro 2, Nestlé NAN EXPERTpro SensiPro Premium Instant Starter Formula, Nestlé Health Science Alfamino/Alfamino, Jr., Gerber Good Start Gentle and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA.



Over time, Nestlé plans to bring approximately 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalent of baby formula into the U.S. market.



Biden launched Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up the import of infant formula and stock enough product in stores as soon as possible.



Under Operation Fly Formula, ten shipments have so far landed in the U.S. By July 3, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported more than 37.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula, the White House said.



In addition, the Biden Administration has taken a number of other important actions to ensure there is enough safe infant formula for families, including invoking the Defense Production Act, entering into a consent agreement between the FDA and Abbott Nutrition to reopen the company's Sturgis facility, and issuing FDA guidance so that major formula manufacturers can safely import formula that is not currently being produced for the U.S. market.







