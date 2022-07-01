

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 61 of the largest U.S. hospital and health sector companies have committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. This represents more than 650 hospitals and thousands of other providers across the country, the White House said.



In a positive response to the Biden Administration's Health Sector Climate Pledge, these health sector leaders plan to strengthen resilience to climate change, protect public health, and lower costs.



The health care sector accounts for 8.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. So these commitments will help advance the Biden administration's goal to reduce emissions 50-52 percent in 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.



Two of the five largest U.S. private hospital and health systems - Ascension and CommonSpirit Health - and the largest US public health system have pledged to halve their carbon emissions by 2030.



Leading health sector suppliers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have stepped up to achieve net-zero emissions ahead of the 2050 pledge timeline.



Major medical associations, including America's Essential Hospitals, the American Association of Medical Colleges, and the National Academy of Medicine, have committed to taking climate action.



The 61 organizations that have signed the pledge represent a large share of the US health sector.



Thursday, the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reopened the Health Care Sector Pledge until October 28.



Also, the Biden Administration announced a series of new resources to support the health sector in transitioning to clean energy, reducing emissions, and building climate resilience.



Providence Health, Advocate Aurora Health, and Children's National Hospital have committed to reduce emissions from medical anesthetic gases used in surgical procedures by over 75 percent.







