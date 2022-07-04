

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in May, though it remained high overall, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 46.6 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 47.3 percent rise in April. Prices have been increasing since December 2020.



Prices in the domestic market grew 59.2 percent annually in May and those in the non-domestic market gained 25.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy alone jumped 129.8 percent in May compared to last year. Prices for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods increased by 34.4 percent and 17.61 percent, respectively.



Prices for capital goods were 10.7 percent higher in May from a year ago and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 15.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices went up 1.5 percent in May, largely driven by a 4.0 percent rise in prices of intermediate goods.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de