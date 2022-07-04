

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in May underpinned by growth in electricity and mining output, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 4.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Manufacturing output increased 2.2 percent annually in May, after a 4.0 percent rise in the prior month.



Production in mining surged 25.5 percent and electricity production grew 34.2 percent.



Output increased in mining due to the extraction of peat and also in the energy sector due to the rising domestic production of electricity, Helle Bunder, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Data showed that export sales of manufacturing production rose 31.0 percent annually in May and domestic sales grew 27.2 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.3 monthly in May, after a 0.8 percent growth in the previous month. Manufacturing output fell 2.2 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de