

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a maker of medical packaging products, said that it has signed a new revolving credit facility in the amount of 150 million euros. It is part of the company's financial program to support the successful transformation of the company into a solution provider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.



The company successfully issued a promissory loan in the amount of 150 million euros in November 2021 as a first step. The company finalized now a revolving three-year credit facility of 150 million euros as a second step to secure prematurely to repay tranches from promissory loan in the amount of 306 million euros due later in 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GERRESHEIMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de