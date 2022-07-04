

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi Global Health (SNYNF, SNY) announced the launch of Impact, a new brand of standard of care medicines which includes insulin, glibenclamide and oxaliplatin, for distribution in low-income countries. The medicines cover a wide range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, tuberculosis, malaria and cancer.



The company also announced the establishment of an Impact fund that will support startup companies and other innovators that can deliver scalable solutions for sustainable healthcare in underserved regions. The fund will provide inclusive businesses financing and technical assistance.







